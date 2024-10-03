Liam Payne attends Niall Horan concert: "We’ve got a lot to talk about"

By Mary Pat Thompson

One Direction fans, prepare to sound the alarm.

Two members of the mega popular boy band reunited on Wednesday when Liam Payne attended Niall Horan's The Show: Live on Tour concert while in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Liam was seen in fan-captured video clapping along to the music and leaning over a glass barrier to take photos with fans. Before the concert, he shared several videos to Snapchat explaining he was on his way to the show with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy. "We're going to Argentina to see Nialler," Liam wrote on the clip.

“I think we might just go and say hello,” Liam said in one of the Snapchat videos. “It’s been a while since me and Niall have spoken. We’ve got a lot to talk about. And I would like to square up a couple of things with the boy. No bad vibes or anything like that. But just, um, we need to talk.”

Harry Styles also attended one of Niall's shows back in August, where he was seen dancing along to his former bandmate's performance of the fan-favorite One Direction track "Stockholm Syndrome."

