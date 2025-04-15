Lil Nas X is 'getting a little better' after facial paralysis

Lil Nas X seems to be improving after he revealed on Instagram that he was suffering from partial facial paralysis.

In a video posted Monday, Nas, speaking from a hospital bed, shows how his attempts to smile are only affecting one side of his face, and appears to be very amused by the whole thing. "It's like, 'What the f***!'" he says, giggling. "I can't even laugh right, bro, what the f***! Oh my God, bro! So, yeah."

"Soooo lost control of the right side of my face," he captioned the video.

But in his Instagram Story on Tuesday, he told fans not to worry, writing, "Guys I am OK!! Stop being sad for me! Shake ur a** for me instead!" He captioned another photo of himself in the hospital bed, "Imma look funny for a lil bit but that's it."

Later on Tuesday morning, Nas posted a video on his Story showing that he's out of bed and wearing regular clothes. "O.K., so lil update," he says. "It's already getting better." He then attempts to move the right side of his face, with varying results.

"This right eye is, like, keepin' an eye out for Selener, like, it do not give a f***," he jokes.

He captioned the video, "Right eye is stubborn. Imma be good. Smile getting a lil better."

