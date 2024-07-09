LISA joins lineup of Global Citizen Festival

BLACKPINK member LISA, whose solo single "Rockstar" is climbing the chart, has been added to the lineup of this year's Global Citizen Festival. This will be her first solo performance at a music festival.

The September 28 event in New York's Central Park will also feature Doja Cat, Post Malone and Jelly Roll. Free tickets can be earned by taking action to help end poverty, support human rights and protect the environment. You can visit GlobalCitizen.org to learn more about how it works.

LISA will be one of the stars of the upcoming season of HBO's The White Lotus, which is filming in her native Thailand.

