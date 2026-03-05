LISA rereleases 'Alter-Ego' comic in special editions, BLACKPINK has new Disney merch collab

A little more than a year ago, BLACKPINK's LISA started her own comic book publishing company, LaLisa Comics. She also put out a comic book called Alter-Ego to go along with her solo album of the same name. But if you didn't buy it then, you now have another chance.

A hardcover exclusive of the comic book is now available as a special edition at Walmart with 40 pages of additional content. Plus, Barnes & Noble has a special limited-edition run of 500 copies with an exclusive cover.

The book is also available through Amazon. It follows tech genius Vixi, who gets trapped in a virtual reality nightmare, and the four friends who come to rescue her, Roxi, Kiki, Sunni and Speedi.

In other BLACKPINK news, the group has teamed up with Complex to launch a merch collaboration with Disney. Tees, totes, hoodies and hats are all available now, mixing Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse imagery with BLACKPINK colors and branding.

