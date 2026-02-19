Harry Styles has invited fans to listening parties all over the world for his new album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, and the first one took place on Wednesday. Some lucky fans checked the album out ahead of its release and left some positive reviews.

A fan who attended the listening party in Dublin, Ireland, told RTE News that the project was "the best album that I've ever listened to." Another one gushed, "It was amazing. I actually have no words for it."

"I can't believe we have to wait three weeks now to hear it again," said a third person. "Like, I'm actually fuming over that."

Two other reviews provided some actual information about the album. One fan said, "It's really good. It's very different from what I expected it to sound like, very different from what Harry has released previously."

Another revealed that the album has "a huge variety of songs," including "some super-slow ballads" and "some rock-inspired songs."

Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally arrives March 6. Listening parties have also been set for Mexico City, Paris, Tokyo, Toronto, Berlin, Madrid, Milan, London, Zurich and more. LA and Madison, Wisconsin, were the two U.S. cities chosen to host parties.

