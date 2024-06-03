Hits 97.3 Takes Pride in Our Community

Resources

Pride Center at Equality Park - 2040 N. Dixie HIghway, Wilton Manors, 33305 954-463-9005

Learn about the multitude of services the Pride Center offers. Visit their website, or call to schedule a visit.

AHF (AIDS HEALTHCARE FOUNDATION) 700 SE 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 https://www.aidshealth.org/ (954) 767-0273

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is a global nonprofit organization providing cutting-edge medicine and advocacy to over 1,000,000 people in 43 countries. AHF is. currently the largest provider of HIV/AIDS medical care in the U.S.

AHF SOUTH FLORIDA LOCATIONS:

Jackson North - (305) 405-0045. 100 Northwest 170th Street Ste 208 North Miami Beach FL 33169 US

AHF Healthcare Center - Fort Lauderdale Downtown (954) 767-0887. 700 Southeast 3rd Avenue Ste 301 Fort LauderdaleFL 33301 US

AHF Healthcare Center - Oakland Park (954) 561-6900. 1164 East Oakland Park Boulevard 3rd Fl Oakland Park FL 33334 US

AHF Healthcare Center - Northpoint (954) 772-2411. 6333 North Federal Highway Ste 301 Fort LauderdaleFLORIDA 33308 US

AHF - Broward Dental Clinic (954) 761-2230. 700 Southeast 3rd Avenue Fort Lauderdale FL 33301

AHF Healthcare Center - Liberty City (305) 704-7066. 1411 Northwest 54th Street Miami FL 33142

AHF Healthcare Center - Biscayne 786) 522-2503. 2400 Biscayne Boulevard Miami FL 33137

AHF Healthcare Center - South Beach (305) 538-1400. 4308 Alton Road Miami Beach FL 33140

AHF Healthcare Center - Kinder (South Miami) (786) 497-4000. 3661 South Miami Avenue Ste 806 Miami FL 33133

AHF Healthcare Center - Homestead (305) 246-5422 - 2826 Northeast 8th Street Suite B-13 Homestead FL 33033

Arianna’s Center engages, empowers, and lifts up the trans community of South Florida. We place a special emphasis on the most marginalized, including the Trans Latinx community, undocumented immigrants, people living with HIV and AIDS, and those who have experienced incarceration

2302 NE 7th Ave, Wilton Manors, FL 33305

Equality Florida consists of two organizations - Equality Florida Institute, Inc., our 501(c)(3) educational charity, and Equality Florida Action, Inc., our 501(c)(4) advocacy organization. Together, these organizations form the largest civil rights organization dedicated to securing full equality for Florida’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) community. Through education, grassroots organizing, coalition building, and lobbying, we are changing Florida so that no one suffers harassment or discrimination on the basis of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Equality Florida Institute, Inc. was formed in 1997 as Governor Jeb Bush took office and Florida’s state government made a hard turn to the right. In an era of setbacks for progressive causes, Equality Florida Action, Inc. was formed in 2014 and along with its predecessor organization Equality Florida Inc., (founded in 1999) has advocated for pro-LGBTQ legislation and defeated every piece of anti-LGBTQ legislation filed in Tallahassee for 16 years in a row. Our organizational objectives are clear: passing local LGBTQ protections at the municipal level, passing a statewide non-discrimination law, passing a statewide anti-bullying law, passing legislation to protect the transgender community, and changing public opinion in the state of Florida regarding LGBT individuals and families.

101 NE 3rd Ave #100 Fort Lauderdale FL 33301. (954) 767-2486

Welcome to Greater Fort Lauderdale — Florida’s LGBT+ capital and one of the most progressive destinations in the United States. TravelPulse recently named Greater Fort Lauderdale as one of the Top 4 places for LGBT+ travelers post-COVID.

We celebrate diversity and inclusion in every way, each day, where Pride is the daily way of life. We are especially proud that Fort Lauderdale earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s (HRC) Municipal Equality Index. We embrace every segment of the LGBT+ community to make everyone feel welcome, comfortable, and safe.

Greater Fort Lauderdale is home to 31 municipalities and is renowned for its welcoming, authentic vibe.

Here you’ll find a thriving local LGBT+ community with the highest concentration of same-sex couple households in the country and hundreds of gay-owned businesses, many of which are centered around the Wilton Manors neighborhood. Sebastian Beach, the top-rated gay beach in the United States, is nestled in Fort Lauderdale beach.

With a vibrant collection of cultures and activities, Greater Fort Lauderdale is the ultimate, inclusive LGBT+ destination where everyone comes together, under the warm embrace of the sun. You are welcome to fly your flag high, make an impact, and radiate life – because you are you, and you are worth celebrating. LET’S CELEBRATE YOU!

Miami Beach Pride brings together members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community, their friends, allies, and supporters in celebration of the unique spirit and culture of the LGBTQ+ community.

It is our mission to envision, plan and execute a roster of events and activities that are as diverse as the community itself, including activations centering on entertainment, events, arts, culture and civic and social engagement.

Miami Beach Gay Pride, Inc /Miami Beach Pride Festival & Parade 2022 is sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture. We are also supported by the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners.

Pride Fort Lauderdale is the oldest Pride celebration in the state of Florida, born in 1977 from protests following a successful public referendum to overturn a landmark Miami-Dade County gay rights ordinance. Over the years, Pride South Florida, now known as Pride Fort Lauderdale, has taken many different forms from protests and parades to celebrations and beach festivals. In 2017, Pride Fort Lauderdale moved to Fort Lauderdale Beach for its 40th anniversary, attracting 40,000 people. This year, Pride Fort Lauderdale presented the first parade in city history on scenic State Route A1A along the beach, with nearly 100,000 spectators. Greater Fort Lauderdale Pride, Inc. is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, charitable organization as defined by the Internal Revenue Service. The organization is governed by a volunteer board of directors that represent the diverse LGBT+ community of South Florida.

1300 E Sunrise Blvd. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304 954-763-8565

A cultural and educational resource that collects preserves, interprets, and shares the culture of the LGBTQ community. Serving as an epicenter of enlightenment to build bridges of cultural understanding in the LGBTQ community and beyond.

Founded in 1973, Stonewall has grown into the largest lending library of its kind in the U.S., with more than 34,000 books and audio-visual materials. The archives contain more than 6 million pages of documents and more than 2,000 objects of critical importance to gay history. Rotating exhibitions, talks and lectures attract thousands to Stonewall each year, enriching the lives of countless others.

©2022 Cox Media Group