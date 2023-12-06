Holiday Toy Drives & Distributions

Saturday, December 9th, 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p..m. - ‘Oh What Fun’ Christmas Toy Giveaway at North Dade Regional Library, 2455 N.W. 183rd St, Miami Gardens, 33056
Join us at the Institute of Wholistic Empowerment’s (IWE) Christmas toy giveaway for children ages 4 to 13 . It’s a free event that’s perfect for your children and will have them rockin’ around the Christmas tree all afternoon long! RSVP is requested.
More information and RSVP link here
Saturday, December 16th, 11 a.m. - Florida City Christmas Parade and Toy Giveaway at Loren Roberts Park, 601 N.W. 16th Avenue, Florida City, 33034
Join Cox Media Group Miami and Sister Circle Committee of Florida City at the 2nd annual Christmas Parade! Enjoy stage performances, food trucks, toy giveaways and other festivities.
Saturday, December 16th, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.: Holiday in the Park Toy Giveaway at Sherbondy Village Community Center, 215 Perviz Ave, Opa Locka, 33054
Join the City of Opa Locka City Commission for food, raffles and family fun. There will be a bike raffle for children ages 6 month to 13 years. Pre-registration is required.
More information here, and call 305-953-2875 to pre-register for the raffle.
Saturday, December 16th, 11 a.m. 4 p.m.: City of Miramar 5th Annual Toy Drive and Holiday Celebration at Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, 33027
Please bring New, Unwrapped Toys that will be donated to children in partnership with ‘Not Forgotten’. The event also includes music, food trucks, bounce houses & more, to celebrate the holidays with your community.
