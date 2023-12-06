Holiday Toy Drives & Distributions

"OH WHAT FUN" Christmas Toy Giveaway

Saturday, December 9th, 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p..m. - ‘Oh What Fun’ Christmas Toy Giveaway at North Dade Regional Library, 2455 N.W. 183rd St, Miami Gardens, 33056

Join us at the Institute of Wholistic Empowerment’s (IWE) Christmas toy giveaway for children ages 4 to 13 . It’s a free event that’s perfect for your children and will have them rockin’ around the Christmas tree all afternoon long! RSVP is requested.

More information and RSVP link here

Florida City Christmas Parade

Saturday, December 16th, 11 a.m. - Florida City Christmas Parade and Toy Giveaway at Loren Roberts Park, 601 N.W. 16th Avenue, Florida City, 33034

Join Cox Media Group Miami and Sister Circle Committee of Florida City at the 2nd annual Christmas Parade! Enjoy stage performances, food trucks, toy giveaways and other festivities.

More information here.

City of Opa-locka presents, Holiday in the Park Toy Giveaway

Saturday, December 16th, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.: Holiday in the Park Toy Giveaway at Sherbondy Village Community Center, 215 Perviz Ave, Opa Locka, 33054

Join the City of Opa Locka City Commission for food, raffles and family fun. There will be a bike raffle for children ages 6 month to 13 years. Pre-registration is required.

More information here , and call 305-953-2875 to pre-register for the raffle.

City of Miramar 5th annual Toy Drive

Saturday, December 16th, 11 a.m. 4 p.m.: City of Miramar 5th Annual Toy Drive and Holiday Celebration at Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, 33027

Please bring New, Unwrapped Toys that will be donated to children in partnership with ‘Not Forgotten’. The event also includes music, food trucks, bounce houses & more, to celebrate the holidays with your community.

More information here.





