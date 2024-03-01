Let’s Celebrate Women’s History Month!

Women’s History Month is a celebration of women’s contributions to history, culture and society and has been observed annually in the month of March in the United States since 1987.

Hits 97.3 honors Women’s History Month! Join us as we celebrate all the incredible trailblazers across South Florida.

Jamie Katz

JAMIE KATZ Jamie Katz is a South Florida Private Investigator ... for pets!. Her recovery efforts and reunions are filmed and full of happy tears when she places a lost or stolen pet back in the arms of its owner. She’s stoic, humble, and has a few scars to prove she’s ‘all in’ when it comes to rescuing someone’s 4-legged child. Jamie Katz is a local celebrity - and hero.





Samantha Pertusiello

SAMANTHA PERTUSIELLO Sam is the Marketing Director for Demesmin & Dover, one of the top personal injury attorneys in the area. She’s also the executive assistant for All In Sports Agency - brilliantly leading their business and community efforts in South Florida.





Jaime Sloane

JAIME SLOANE Cooper City High graduate, Jaime Sloane, used to sneak into nightclubs just to interview the DJ’s who fascinated her. That fearlessness, combined with journalism and communication studies at the University of Florida, plus a reputation for being one of the hardest workers in the industry, have brought her to her dream place - head of her own Public Relations Firm - handling Global Communications for the Ultra Music Festival









Gabriela Ortega

GABRIELA ORTEGA: To some, it may look like Gabriela Ortega has been blessed with a dream career. But as she made her way from MTV Networks to Warner Music and now Live Nation, as the Director of Regional Marketing, it was her innovative thinking, hard work, and clear focus on her goals that led her through the journey. In addition to helping nurture music artists’ careers, she’ll be entering her 6th year as the host of her self-created podcast, ‘Girls Gone Boss’. Gabriela’s advice for success: “It’s never too late to dream the BIG dream and to embark on that passion project that is tugging at your ❤️.”





Chief Constance Stanley

CHIEF CONSTANCE STANLEY When you’re looking for someone who’s qualified to accept the job of Chief of Police, you can’t get much more qualified than Constance Stanley. In her 25 years in law enforcement before she was appointed Chief of the Lauderhill Police Department, she served in almost every division on the force. From Patrol and Traffic Division to Criminal Investigations, Victims Services, Crisis Intervention, Crime Prevention, and even a stint as a Canine Officer, Chief Stanley knows what it means to ‘serve and protect’. We thank Chief Stanley for her service! She fully deserves this honor as one of Legacy Magazine’s ‘Most Influential and Powerful Black Professionals’.

Ivis Guerra

IVIS GUERRA An A.A. from Miami Dade College. Bachelor’s Degree from FIU. MBA from Nova Southeastern University. Former Miss Carnaval Miami, Ivis Guerra, has combined her pageant and business skills as the Chair of the Miss Carnaval Miami Pageant. Ivis and fellow Miss Carnaval alumni created ‘Crowns of Love’ - working together with the Kiwanis of Little Havana to mentor children and help them reach their dreams.

Rose White

ROSE WHITE The success of Cali Coffee is a love story. Rose White and Craig Avera made their relationship official in a Facebook post. They evolved from partners in love to partners in business, with a simple idea for a fun coffee drive-through with a positive vibe, unique blended drinks, healthy options and environmentally-friendly metal straws available. Rose and Craig worked hard for 2 years to open their first Cali Coffee in Hollywood. Five years later, they have 12 locations, and with gratitude for their success, they give back to the community, holding pet adoptions onsite, and raising funds for dozens of non-profit charities. Is it any wonder they’re always smiling?





Kelli McGee

KELLI McGEE If you watched ‘Mad Men’ on TV, you might have the idea that men run the advertising world. Talk to Kelli McGee and get the real story. Kelli is legendary in the South Florida advertising industry. AFter establishing herself as a star radio sales rep, she jumped to the creative side as Partner in Lipof & McGee Advertising. The company has represented some of the best-known brands in South Florida and despite winning awards, they remain focused on the real goal - getting results for their clients. Kelli is known as a ‘Thinker’ at the company, but her lifelong friends will tell you that her smile shows the size of her heart.





Beatriz BJ Martinez Prillaman

Beatriz BJ Martinez Prillaman As a real estate broker and leadership coach with a degree in psychology from UF, Beatriz “BJ” Prillaman is a next-level strategist who has coached and mentored numerous executives and professionals to help take their organizations to the next level. As the founder of “Lead with BJ”, Beatriz has used her skills to help numerous non-profit organizations, including Women in Distress, Hispanic Unity of Florida, Operation Smile and more.





Gloria Martinez

GLORIA MARTINEZ As a single mom, Gloria Martinez recognized the challenges of parenting. As a result, she founded the Tree of Life Parenting Center in Miami, a non-profit organization that provides free services and supplies to pregnant women and new moms. Also, as a Human Trafficking Survivor, Gloria turned her personal experience into a powerful and positive way to give back to the Community.





Estefania Diaz Balart

ESTEFANIA DIAZ BALART Estefania Diaz-Balart is the Vice President of Latin Business Development at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Not only does she want to bring the flavor of the Hard Rock to all Latinos in South Florida, but she is heavily involved in the community. From serving meals at the Miami Rescue Mission, to teaching yoga at the Lotus House Women’s Shelter, to judging the Miss Carnaval Miami Pageant, this VP has a heart of gold.

Irish Sarah

IRISH SARAH Irish Sarah, the Director of Talent Management at LIV Miami and Groot Hospitality, is known as the ‘Queen of Miami Nightlife’. She holds a degree in Marketing and continues to pave the way for women in South Florida, helping to make the entertainment industry more diverse and representative.

Melissa Echavarria

MELISSA ECHAVARRIA Credit to Melissa Echavarria. She plays a major role in what makes the laughter ‘guaranteed’ at the Dania Improv and Miami Improv. While she brings the laughs-makers, she takes her job seriously. Melissa worked her way up from being Box Office Manager to Assistant Manager to General Manager, first at the Miami Improv, then at the Fort Lauderdale Improv, and she’s now the Director at both the Miami Improv and Dania Improv. In a world of comedy, Melissa takes her job seriously. We congratulate her!





Bunny Zingler (XO.Bunny)

BUNNY ZINGLER (XO.BUNNY) Bunny Zingler, aka XO.Bunny, is an entrepreneur, social media influencer and founder of Bunny’s Bae Bar and Loud Bunny Beauty .... not to mention the face of the ‘Rolling Loud’ product line for Forever 21. Her goal is to empower everyone to live within their true selves. She’s also an ambassador and wife of the CEO of Rolling Loud. She get’s her inspiration from the women who attend Rolling Loud.

Cynthia Chipi

CYNTHIA CHIPI Cynthia Chipi is the Marketing Director for Goya…a decades-long brand that has transcended generations and, thanks to Cynthia, that includes Gens Y and Z. She empowers her staff, who love and respect her leadership. Cynthia incorporated hard work and family values to make her way to the top of one of the most famous names in the food industry. Goya employees call this boss lady, ‘Chippi’ … and she wouldn’t have it any other way.







