Ways to Celebrate the Holidays

Get Home Safely With FLHSMV & AAA Tips from the Florida Dept of Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles.

Saturday, December 23rd thru Tuesday, January 2nd at 6 a.m.: Free Tow-to-Go Service from AAA Auto Club (plus safe holiday driving tips from the Florida Dept of Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles)

Every year, AAA Auto Club provides free Tow-to-Go service for drivers who shouldn’t be driving!

If you’re caught in an unexpected situation, call Tow to Go at: (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

Some Tow-to-Go guidelines:

Free confidential ride available to AAA Members and non-members.

The AAA tow truck transports the vehicle and driver home or somewhere safe within 10 miles.

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go . It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.

More about Tow to Go here .

Safe Driving Tips from the Florida Department of Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles are here.

Safe Driving Tips from the Florida Department of Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles are here.

Kwanzaa Ujamaa Celebration Presented by the City of Fort Lauderdale

Saturday, December 29th, 2 pm - 6pm: Kwanzaa Ujamaa at Bass Park, 2750 N.W. 19th Street, Fort Lauderdale 3331 1

Bass Park hosts this event full of cultural, family fun. Pay homage to the fourth day of Kwanzaa. Kwanzaa Ujamaa, which means cooperative economics, is the fourth principle of Kwanzaa. Join us for Afrocentric entertainment and festivities celebrated through a variety of cultural activities.

More information here.

Young At Art Museum Rockin' Noon Year's Eve

Sunday, December 31, 2023, 10 a.m. - 2pm., ‘Rockin’ NOON Year’s Eve’ with Young at Art Museum, 8000 W. Broward Blvd. #1200, Plantation, 33388 (inside Broward Mall)

Balloon Drop at NOON (12:00pm)

Ring in the New Year creatively at YAA with Family and Friends! Join us in your fanciest, funkiest, or punkiest Rock n’ Roll themed costume and dance out your sillies, make party hats, and countdown to noon with a balloon drop! All Included with Museum Admission

More information here.

Noon Year's Eve at MODS

Sunday, December 31st, 2023, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.: NOON Year’s Eve at Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 S.W. 2nd St., Fort Lauderdale, 33312

Ring in 2024 with the Noon Year’s Eve celebration at MODS! The celebration includes immersive activities, music, dancing and science. Create festive party gear and ring in the new year with a ball drop at Noon.

Free with Museum Admission.

Information and Registration here.

Lauderdale Downtown Countdown

Sunday, December 31, 2023, 4:30 p.m. - 1 a.m.: Fort Lauderdale Orange Bowl Downtown Countdown at S.W. 2nd Street and S.W. 5th Avenue, Downtown Fort Lauderdale

Family activities begin at 4:30 p.m. Festivities for kids include bounce houses, inflatables, face painting, games, contests, dancing with the DJ, and a special kids countdown at 6:55 p.m. Adult entertainment continues, with the New Year’s Eve Countdown beginning at 11:55 p.m., and the party goes until 1 a.m.

More information here.

Winter Wonderland Exhibit Miami Children's Museum Celebrates the Season

Miami Children’s Museum - Winter Wonderland Exhibit

980 MacArthur Causeway Miami, FL 33132

Glide and twirl in your socks on our indoor sock skating rink and have a snowball fight! Read about all things winter in our Reading Nook and create artwork inspired by different Holidays Around the World.

Timed play sessions: 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Purchase Tickets Here.

Bayfront New Year's Eve

Sunday, December 31st, 8 pm - Midnight: Bayfront New Year’s Eve at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd, Miami

Family-friendly event, with concert, followed by fireworks.

General admission is free;reservations are requested.

VIP packages are also available.

More information and reservations here.

New Year's Eve with Orchestra Miami at Collins Park, Miami Beach

Sunday, December 31st, 8 p.m. - Midnight: Orchestra Miami & The Latin Divos New Year’s Eve Celebration at Collins Park, Beachfront, Collins Avenue between 21st & 22nd Streets, Miami Beach

A Family-Friendly New Year’s Eve celebration on the beach. Concert begins at 8 p.m., with fireworks at midnight.

Admission is free. VIP packages including a champagne toast are also available.

More information here.

New Year's Eve Fireworks on South Beach

Sunday, December 31st, 11:59 p.m.: New Year’s Eve Fireworks on South Beach, at 10th Street and Ocean Drive, Miami Beach

*** Note: Ocean Drive will be closed to vehicular traffic from 5th to 13th streets beginning at 7 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023 and will reopen at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

More info here.

New Year's Day at Lummus Park

Monday, January 1st, 2024, 3:30 p.m.: Miami Beach on Stage, Lummus Park, 12th Street and Ocean Dr.

Free outdoor concert with the Miami Beach Classical Music Festival Orchestra.

More information here.

zoo lights

Thursday, December 28th - Saturday, December30th, 6:30 pm - 10pm: ‘Zoo Lights’ at Zoo Miami, 12400 S.W. 152nd St, Miami, 33177

Features more than one million lights, 26-foot tall LED Holiday Tree, appearances by Santa and the Grinch, animal appearances, stilt walkers, Canine Champions for Conservation presentations and much more.

Special Themed Nights include ‘Ugly Sweater Night’, ‘Holiday Pajamas Night’, ‘Galactic Night’ & more.

Find the full schedule and information here.

Zoo Miami's 'Gifts for the Animals'

Ongoing thru December 30th, select days & times: Gifts for the Animals at Zoo Miami , 12400 S.W. 152nd St., Miami

Animal Science and Zoo Miami Foundation Education teams work hard to create a variety of enrichment activities throughout the year designed to mentally and physically stimulate the animals under our care. During this time of year, a special effort is given to theme the activities for the holidays.

Information, and schedule of dates and times of which animals receive their gifts.

Zoo Miami tickets.

Wonderland at the LOOP

The Third Annual Wonderland at the LOOP, thru January 1, 2024 at Las Olas Oceanside Park

* The Wonderland Rink

Composed of self-moisturizing, seamless tongue-and-groove panels, The RINK offers a smooth surface for skaters to glide and turn as they would on conventional ice, while providing a traditional wintertime experience that’s perfect for all ages, ice skating novices, and pros alike.

Hours: Monday - Thursday, 3pm - 10pm; Friday, noon - 10pm, Saturday & Sunday, 10am - 10pm

*** Wednesday & Saturday from 7pm -10pm are reserved for adults 21+ only

Specialty Skate Events include ‘Girls’ Night Out’, ‘Giving Tuesday: Skate for a Cause’, ‘Sunday with Santa & Friends’, and more.

Full details, schedule and ticket info here.

* Santa Sightings at The LOOP Wonderland

Schedule of Santa visits here.

* Holiday Market at The LOOP

Sip, Sup, Stroll, and Shop Small this holiday season with gifts for giving, bites for entertaining, and something special just for you. The MKT at Las Olas Oceanside Park expands its regular weekend hours with night markets on Thursday and Friday and extended hours every Saturday and Sunday.

Fridays: 3–10 p.m.

Saturdays: 9 a.m.–7 p.m.

Sundays: 10 a.m.–7 p.m.

Thursdays: 3–10 p.m.

More info about the MKT at the LOOP.

Additional Events at the LOOP.

Holiday Fantasy of Lights The Annual Drive-Thru Light Spectacle at Tradewinds Park

Ongoing thru January 1, 2024, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.: Holiday Fantasy of Lights at Tradewinds Park, 3600 W. Sample Road, Coconut Creek, 33073 (at Sample & the Turnpike)

This year marks the 29th edition of the Holiday Fantasy of Lights! Drive through three miles of giant animated holiday displays and illumination. Our event is larger than ever blending the favorites of the past and the excitement of new creations by Brandano Displays

Find more information here.

Garden of LIghts at Flamingo Gardens

Extended through January 5th, 5pm - 10pm: Garden of Lights at Flamingo Gardens, 3750 S. Flamingo Road, Davie, 33330

Thousands of lights and holiday decor fill the Arboretum and Wray Lawn at Flamingo Gardens! Flamingo Gardens’ Garden of Lights, presented by FPL, is an annual holiday event featuring an after-hours, self-guided walk through the botanical gardens adorned with thousands of lights and decorations. Enjoy visits with Santa and some of his friends along with nightly live musical performances. Stop by the Flamingo Pond Snack for holiday treats and beverages available for purchase.

Live music will be performed from 6-9pm nightly on the Wray Lawn and some evenings in the Arboretum, as well.

More information here .

Santa's Enchanted Forest Open thru January 7th

Ongoing through January 7th, 2024: Santa’s Enchanted Forest, 7400 N.W. 87th Ave, Miami 33166

More than 100 rides, games, shows, attractions, holiday lights, food, Santa

5pm - midnight daily except holiday hours, as follows:

New Year’s Eve: 5 PM - 11 PM

New Year’s Day: 5 PM - 1 AM

More information . Buy tickets here

The Night Garden at Fairchild Tropical Gardens

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden : The Night Garden , most nights thru January 7th

10901 Old Cutler Road, Coral Gables, 33156

Wednesday, Thursday & Sunday, 6pm - 10pm, Friday & Saturday, 6pm - 11pm

During Miami winters, Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden transforms itself into The NightGarden, an enchanted, illuminated experience full of fantasy and wonderment – where things like the Wise Talking Tree, Archimedes and Flying Fairies come to life.

For military, police, seniors and students there’s a discount available for 10 percent off tickets, find it as a drop down option when purchasing tickets online.

Tickets and information here.

Christmas Wonderland at Tropical Park

Ongoing through January 7th, 2024: Christmas Wonderland at Tropical Park, 7900 S.W. 24th St., Miami, 33155 (Bird Rd. & the Palmetto Xway)

More information. Buy tickets here .









