Madison Beer to open locket tour in May

Madison Beer's new album, locket, arrives Friday, and in May she'll kick off a huge tour in support of the project.

Madison's the locket tour will start in Europe, launching May 11 in Poland. North American shows begin June 8 in Austin, Texas, and are expected to wrap up July 13 with a homecoming show at New York's Madison Square Garden.

You can sign up now at madisonbeer.com/live to access the Seated registration presale beginning Friday at 10 a.m. local time. A Citi presale will also begin Friday at 10 a.m. via CitiEntertainment.com. The general sale begins Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. local time at Madison's website.

The album locket features Madison's hits "bittersweet" and "yes baby." The video for another song on the album, "bad enough," is coming out on Friday.

