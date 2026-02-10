Madison Beer says making top-10 album 'locket' 'took me on a journey'

Madison Beer's recent release, locket, has become her first Billboard top-10 album, thanks to the success of the single "Bittersweet." But it turns out that song was actually a last-minute addition to the album.

"'Bittersweet' was actually the last thing we made for the album," Madison tells ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis. "It was kind of done. And then, what I write about in 'Bittersweet,' I was going through [at the time]. And I was like, 'It would be crazy to not get in the studio and try to garner whatever's going on and put it into a song.'"

"Immediately, it felt really special," she says of the the song. "And it felt like an awesome addition."

Madison also released the songs "Yes Baby," "Bad Enough" and "Make You Mine" from the project, and each has a different vibe.

"I really think I did a great job of blending everything that I wanted ... the emotional side, the fun side, the sexy side," she notes. "I feel it all really coexists."

But Madison reveals that she didn't go into the studio with a specific plan to explore her different sides. In fact, she didn't have a plan at all.

"I went in the studio and I was like, 'I wanna make something fun. And I wanna feel free. And I want to go in the studio every day not knowing what I'm gonna leave with.' And that's really what I did," she says.

"Making this album took me on a journey," she adds. "When I started making it, I had no idea what it was going to be at the end of it."

