Madison Beer's 'locket' opens in the top 10

After three previous attempts, Madison Beer has finally made the top 10.

Her latest album, locket, has debuted at #10 on the Billboard 200 with first-week sales of 43,000 units. Madison's previous releases — 2021's Life Support, 2023's Silence Between Songs and her 2018 EP As She Pleases — all charted but none peaked higher than #65.

Locket's success is partly thanks to "bittersweet," which has reached #23 on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart.

Locket marks Madison's best sales week to date. Billboard notes that her numbers were boosted by the wide range of physical formats available, including eight vinyl variants, three CD variants, a cassette tape and a deluxe box set, in addition to the usual digital versions.

Madison's the locket tour starts in May in Europe; it hits North America June 8 in Austin, Texas.

