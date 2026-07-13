Madonna nabs 10th #1 album with 'Confessions II'

Madonna has achieved her 10th #1 album on the Billboard 200 Albums chart.

Confessions II debuts atop the tally, giving the Queen of Pop her biggest streaming week ever for an album and her largest pure album sales week in more than a decade, according to Billboard.

The album, featuring the Sabrina Carpenter collab “Bring Your Love,” is Madonna’s first #1 in the 2020s. It also makes her the first act with a #1 in the 2020s to have also claimed the #1 spot in three other decades. She’s had three #1 albums in the 1980s, four in the 2000s and two in the 2010s.

Confessions II is the long-awaited sequel to Madonna's 2005 album, Confessions on a Dance Floor, which also reached #1 on the chart.

Last week, Confessions II topped the U.K. Official Albums Chart, making it her 13th U.K. chart-topper.

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