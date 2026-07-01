Madonna's Absolut-branded cocktail kits quickly sell out

Madonna might be hoping that her new album, Confessions II, sells as quickly as her collaboration with Absolut Vodka.

Madonna teamed with the spirits brand for a Madonna x Absolut Icons Cocktail Kit. It included a bottle of Absolut Tabasco chili pepper vodka, two Madonna-inspired crystal martini glasses, two branded coasters, cocktail recipe cards and a copy of Confessions II on cassette, along with an Absolut-branded mini cassette player and headphones.

The kits became available for presale on Tuesday and have already sold out. But you can still enter for a chance to win one, or other Madonna-inspired Absolut merchandise, at Absolut.com.

As previously reported, there's an "Icon" edition of Confessions II available on Apple Music that features a bonus track called "Hot Sauce," which she's been promoting on Absolute's Instagram feed.

Confessions II is out on Friday.

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