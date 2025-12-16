Mariah Carey donates items to Julien’s MusiCares Charity Relief Auction

If all you want for Christmas is an item used by Mariah Carey, luck may be on your side. The singer, who is the MusiCares Person of the Year, has launched a charity auction in partnership with the nonprofit and Julien's Auctions.

Up for auction on Feb. 1, 2026, will be a pink 1950s-style Thunderbird convertible used as a prop during Mariah's performance of "Dreamlover" at her Number 1 to Infinity Las Vegas residency. The car is estimated to sell for anywhere between $6,000 and $8,000.

Also used during the same Vegas run is the gold jet ski Mariah entered in to perform her 1997 song "Honey." It's projected to go for up to $2,000.

The residency at The Colosseum at Caesars in Las Vegas ran from May 2015 to May 2017. Other items up for sale will be announced at a later date.

The Julien's MusiCares Charity Relief Auction will take place Feb. 1, 2026, two days after MusiCares' 35th annual Person of the Year benefit gala, where Mariah will be honored as the Person of the Year. The auction will run from 11 a.m. PT to 1 p.m. PT via juliensauctions.com and the Recording Academy in Santa Monica, California.

Proceeds will "help industry professionals recover from emergencies, including hardships brought on by the wildfires earlier this year," as well as "disaster relief, mental health services, addiction recovery programs, and essential living expenses for music people and their families," according to a press release.

Fans must register for access to participate; registration is available online via the Julien's Auctions website and in person on the day of the event.

Bids can be placed online, over the phone, in person or via an absentee bid.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.