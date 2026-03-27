Mariah Carey releases bonus orchestral version of 'Nothing Is Impossible'

On her birthday — excuse us, "anniversary" — Mariah Carey keeps the gifts coming. On Friday, in addition to releasing her Olympics medley of "Volare"/"Nothing Is Impossible," Mariah is also handing out a bonus.

As she wrote on Instagram, "Happy 3/27! On my anniversary, I wanted to gift you something special as a thank you for the love you have always shown me."

"'Nothing Is Impossible' is a song that holds a very special place in my heart, and knowing how much it means to you makes it even more so," she continued. "Performing it at the Olympics opening ceremony was a moment I will forever treasure."

She then announced that she's released "a new orchestral version" of the song, now available alongside the medley. "I hope you love it as much as I do," she added." The post includes footage of the RoyNoyz Orchestra recording the song.

If you select the medley on your favorite music streaming service, the bonus track shows up alongside it. You can also check it out on YouTube.

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