Mark Ambor & his fans 'Belong Together' — and on new tour, he wants them to 'feel part of something bigger'

"Belong Together" singer Mark Ambor is kicking off his second headlining tour Oct. 24 in Philadelphia. He says in order to put on the best show he possibly can, he's been studying artists he admires to find out how he can replicate the vibe at their concerts.

"I look at, like, bands like Coldplay, that sell out stadiums, that have these very electric, and live and amazing feel-good kind of shows they put on, that feel very, like, 'togetherness' and community," Mark tells ABC Audio. "And I kind of analyze those to try to see how I can incorporate those elements into my shows."

Mark, whose tour will find him playing venues that hold 1,000 or so people, notes, "Obviously, we're not playing stadiums, but we're playing rooms with a good amount of people, and I want to make everyone in that room feel comfortable, feel heard and feel part of something bigger, and that togetherness. And most of all, leave just feeling good."

The Pleasantville, New York, native says that last part is important to him because it seems to him that other artists' shows strive for the opposite.

"I want to kind of come together over optimism and happiness," he says. "Not, like, bond over sadness and trauma, which I feel like is quite common these days."

But Mark's fans seem like they'd be down to take that ride with him. He says so far, the fans he's met in person are very "respectful, and polite and nice."

"They're energetic and they like singing along and having a good time with me," he adds. "So it's pretty awesome."

