Meghan Trainor cancels Get In Girl Tour: It's 'more than I can take on right now'

Meghan Trainor admitted in a recent interview with US Weekly, "I can't do it all. I wish I could, and I can't." Now, she's putting her money where her mouth is, so to speak, by canceling her upcoming tour.

In a statement on her Instagram Story, Meghan wrote, "After a lot of reflection and some really tough conversations, I've made the difficult decision to cancel the Get In Girl Tour." She says releasing a new album, preparing for the tour and welcoming her new daughter, Mikey Moon Trainor, "has just been more than I can take on right now and I need to be home and present for each and all of them at this time."

In addition to Mikey, who arrived via surrogate in January, Meghan and husband Daryl Sabara share sons Riley, 5, and Barry Sabara, who's almost 3.

"I know this will come as a disappointment to my fans and I am so sorry to let you down," Meghan writes. "But I know this is the right decision for my family and me right now. I promise I'll be back soon and I can't wait for you to hear this new record. I'm so proud of it and I'm endlessly grateful for your love and support always."

Meghan's new album Toy With Me is out April 24.

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