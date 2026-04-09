Meghan Trainor says new tour will be a place to escape 'scary mom thoughts'

Meghan Trainor has three young children, so she knows that being a mom can be overwhelming — which is why she's designing her upcoming tour with that in mind.

Appearing on Kylie Kelce's Not Gonna Lie podcast, Meghan said of the Get In Girl tour, "We're gonna rock it," adding that she might "bring some guy dancers" to "switch it up" from her regular female dancers. "I notice a lot of parents bring their kids to my shows for their first concert ever," she added. "So, I'm trying to make, like, the kids happy and also my older fans happy."

"I can't please everyone, but it's going to be a really fun night where you can just escape all your worries and all your scary mom thoughts," she concluded. "And you can just come out and dance."

And speaking about scary mom stuff, Meghan told Kylie that she didn't know that as a mom she'd have to "pick so many boogers." And in addition to that, she said, "I have three now, and it's just like, one's infected in a weird place, one has diarrhea plus pinkeye and the other one's just not sleeping or eating. We're in the storm."

Meghan's new album, Toy With Me, is out April 24. That same day she'll drop a new single, "Shimmer."

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