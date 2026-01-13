Meghan Trainor swears she's innocent amid ongoing mom group drama

Meghan Trainor continues to insist that she has nothing to do with all the "toxic mom group" drama.

After Ashley Tisdale French accused the members of her mom group of Mean Girl behavior, fans began speculating about who treated her poorly, as the mom group reportedly ncludes Mandy Moore, Hilary Duff and Meghan.

In a TikTok posted on Monday, Meghan filmed herself lip-syncing to a scene in the current season of Stranger Things in which Holly Wheeler tries to convince a group of kids that the show's villain, Henry Creel, is actually a monster.

"Come on, you have to believe me! Please, you have to believe me, you have to believe me," Meghan mouths in the video. The on-screen text reads, "me still trying to convince everyone I'm not involved in the mom group drama." She adds in the caption,"I swear I'm innocent."

Meghan's husband, Daryl Sabara, also appeared to back up her claim when questioned by a TMZ cameraman. "No drama over here, just trying to keep the kids happy," he said. "I don't really know what's going on. I hope [Ashley's] okay, though."

Meghan's new album Toy With Me will be out April 24.

