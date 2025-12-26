Meghan Trainor's kids make their recording debuts on her new album

Meghan Trainor, 'Toy With Me' (Epic Records)
By Andrea Dresdale

Meghan Trainor's new album Toy With Me is coming out in April, and it features a collaboration with two very special guests.

The "Still Don't Care" singer told Extra, "My two baby boys are at the end of a song called 'Little One' that I have. It's like a little lullaby to them of, like, 'Don't ever grow up. Don't do it.' And at the end, they go, 'I love you, Mama.'"

Meghan's "two baby boys" are sons Riley Sabara, 4, and Barry Sabara, 2. When Meghan celebrated her 32nd birthday and seventh wedding anniversary with husband Daryl Sabara on Dec. 22, she posted photos of herself with him and their son and wrote, "At 32 I was in disbelief how incredible my life is ... best gift ever is 7 years of marriage, 2 beautiful babies, and 9 years of loving my best friend."

"I'll be 70 years old on stage showing you off. Love you always and forever @darylsabara."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!