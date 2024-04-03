Michelle Obama praises Beyoncé and Cowboy Carter: "I am so proud of you!"

The latest celebrity to sing Beyoncé's praises for what she's accomplished on her new album, Cowboy Carter, is an old pal of hers: Michelle Obama.

On Instagram, the former first lady posted a photo of the album cover and wrote, "@beyone you are a record-breaker and history-maker. With Cowboy Carter, you have changed the game once again by helping redefine a music genre and transform our culture. I am so proud of you!"

Mrs. Obama continued, "Cowboy Carter is a reminder that despite everything we've been through to be heard, seen, and recognized, we can still dance, sing, and be who we are unapologetically. This album reminds us that we ALL have power."

She then pivoted to the importance of voting, noting, "There's power in our history, in our joy, and in our votes — and we can each use our own gifts and talents to make our voices heard on the issues that matter most to us.

Together, we can stand up for what we believe in, and we must do that at the ballot box this year."

Mrs. Obama concluded her message by writing, "As Queen Bey says at the end of 'Ya Ya,' we need to 'keep the faith' and 'VOTE!'" She then provided a link to WhenWeAllVote.org to register.

Bey has a long history with the Obamas: Her husband, Jay-Z, campaigned for former President Barack Obama during his first run for office, and she serenaded the couple during their first dance at the inaugural ball in 2009. She also sang the national anthem at his second inauguration. The Obama family, at various times, has attended Bey's concerts over the years.

