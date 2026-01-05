Miley Cyrus is 'so in' to record song for 'Heated Rivalry,' but budget may be an issue

Miley Cyrus is down to do a song for the next season of Heated Rivalry — but one of the show's stars is afraid they won't be able to afford her.

At the Palm Springs International Film Festival gala on Saturday, Miley told Variety that she hasn't watched the steamy Canadian hockey romance yet, but she's "so in" to do music for it. "Book me! Get me booked!" she exclaimed.

"I have not watched yet, but this is on my to-do list now,” she added. “It’s all I’ve heard about — every conversation I’ve had today has started with, ‘You have to [watch it].’”

When informed of Miley's comments at the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, Heated Rivalry star François Arnaud told Variety, "I think we might get a little bit bigger budget for Season 2, but I don't know if we get Miley budget. I think if she sees the show, she might give us a discount."

On Sunday, Miley received the Outstanding Artistic Achievement trophy at the Palm Springs International Film Awards. In her acceptance speech, she admitted she had been hoping for an Oscar nomination for "We Dream As One," her song from Avatar: Fire and Ash, before criticizing the competitive nature of awards shows.

"So often during awards season, we're set up to be competitors but we're meant to be a community. Not opponents," she said. "There is no single best. It's only our personal best work ... performance runs much deeper than a scoreboard."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.