Miley Cyrus to release song from special on Friday; book Hannah Montana's house on Airbnb

Miley Cyrus' Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Celebration is expanding beyond the Disney+ special that's streaming now.

On Friday Miley will release "Younger You," the new song she wrote just for the special, as a single. She wrote on Instagram, "Celebrating Hannah Montana isn't just honoring a show, it's a full-circle moment for me. HM was the beginning of the life I know now. The bond my fans and I share is as rare and beautiful as this whole journey has been."

"I adore you all and love you deeply," she continued. "This anniversary special is a gift from me to younger you, my way of saying thank you for your loyalty and for growing with me every step of the way. This song says it all."

Meanwhile, superfans now have a chance to stay at Hannah Montana's Malibu beach house, courtesy of Airbnb. Starting Thursday at 6 a.m. PT, you can request to reserve a stay for free at airbnb.com/hannahmontana. Ten one-night stays will be available from April 6 through April 16, with up to four guests able to stay each night.

The beachfront house features Hannah's famous closet and a karaoke machine stocked with her biggest hits, as well as a hot tub, fire pit and, as the listing says, "everything you need to have the stay of your dreams."

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