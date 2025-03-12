Miley Cyrus scores another billion-view YouTube video with 'Flowers'

Miley Cyrus' "Flowers" has just reached another milestone -- this time on YouTube.

The video for the song, which features Miley swimming, working out and dancing at a mansion, just hit a billion views on the video streaming platform.

This is Miley's fourth video that she either starred in or was featured in to hit a billion, following "Party in the U.S.A.," "Wrecking Ball" and "23," a song by one of the producers on her album Bangerz, Mike WiLL Made-It, that also features rappers Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J.

"Flowers" is from Miley's most recent album, Endless Summer Vacation, which marked its two-year-anniversary on Monday. It's currently the subject of a copyright lawsuit. The song topped the Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks and won Miley her first Grammys, for record of the year and best pop solo performance.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.