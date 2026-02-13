Miley Cyrus teases 'Hannah Montana' memories ahead of 20th anniversary

Miley Cyrus has spoken quite a bit about how she wants to mark the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana in March by doing something special — and it appears that she's in the process of figuring that out right now.

Miley posted several photos to Instagram on Friday and captioned her post, "Going through the archives… so many memories xoMC." One picture showed her in full Hannah regalia backstage at a concert, sitting on an equipment case. Another photo was a close-up of a blue satin shirt with the bedazzled initials "HM" on it, and a third photo showed a cardboard box full of Hannah Montana scripts.

Miley told Billboard in December that she had a specific goal for the Hannah Montana anniversary, and it was all about the fans.

"What I wanna do is really kinda honor just the longevity of the relationship that we've built," she said. "For me, I love looking back at the growth of both of us, because it's very rare that someone grows up with their fanbase."

Miley also said she wanted to honor the fact that, as she put it, "Hannah Montana, it outgrew the kind of fantasy. It became the reality of my life. And something that was just about kind of a regular girl getting to have this extraordinary life by being almost someone that she's not, and then turning my life into having this life because of being who I really am and authenticity. ... [I want] to celebrate that."

Earlier this year, Miley told Variety she was "working hard" on the Hannah Montana anniversary. When pressed to tease any details, she laughed and said, referring to her hairstyle, "You see the bangs."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.