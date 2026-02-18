Movies and TV shows casting across the US

Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting across the US.

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Lost in Love' TV Series Pilot

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- AJ (lead, male, 14-18)

--- Jenn (lead, female, 14-18)

--- Sarah (lead, female, 14-18)

- Roles pay up to: $1,800

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Criminal Mastermind'

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Lead Criminal (lead, male, 25-45)

- Roles pay up to: $300

- Casting locations: Boston, MA; New York City, NY

- Learn more about the documentary here

'The Gilded Age,' Season 4

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- People to Portray Footmen (Non SAG AFTRA Covered) (background / extra, male, 18-25)

- Roles pay up to: $187

- Casting locations: New York City, NY

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'The Middle'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Adriana Perez (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Andrew (supporting, male, 18-25)

- Roles pay up to: $3,000

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Korean Feature Film Project 2026

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Tyler (supporting, male, 18-26)

- Roles pay up to: $3,000

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Out The Kitchen'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Featured Criminal Who Is An Extremist Organization Member (SAG-AFTRA Covered) (background / extra, male, 25-45)

--- Featured Criminal With A Drug Addiction (SAG-AFTRA Covered) (background / extra, male, 25-55)

--- Teens Dealing Illegal Drugs 18+ (SAG-AFTRA Covered) (background / extra, male, 18-21)

- Roles pay up to: $234

- Casting locations: New York City, NY

- Learn more about the scripted show here

Discovery Channel Historical Recreation Shoot

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- WWII POW (American, British, and Dutch) (lead, male, 18-40)

--- Japanese Naval Officer (lead, male, 25-50)

- Roles pay up to: $200

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, CA

- Learn more about the documentary series here

Documentary Shoot, Recreation Actors

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Female College Student Passenger (real people, female, 18-25)

--- Al-Megrahi (real people, male, 30-40)

--- Masud (real people, male, 35-40)

- Roles pay up to: $100

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, CA

- Learn more about the documentary series here

'Minivan,' Extras

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Restaurant Patrons (background / extra, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $187

- Casting locations: Dobbs Ferry, NY; Yonkers, NY; Rye, NY; Nyack, NY; Nanuet, NY

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Cupertino'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Background/Extras for New TV Show, Cupertino (background / extra, 18-80)

- Casting locations: New York City, NY; North Bergen, NJ; Asbury Park, NJ; Atlantic City, NJ; Hackensack, NJ

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Painted with L.O.V.E.'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Lilly (lead, female, 22-30)

--- Patrick Jones (lead, 25-35)

--- Lois (supporting, female, 22-30)

- Roles pay up to: $10,000

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Cheating Ex I'll Never Forgive'

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Emma (lead, female, 18-24)

--- Ethan (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Carter (supporting, male, 18-25)

- Roles pay up to: CA$400

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

'The War God Returns'

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Birthday Partygoers/Birthday Party DJ (day player, 18-30)

--- Gala Attendee (day player, female, 25-45)

--- General/Dictator/Soldier (War Flashback) (day player, male, 18-60)

- Roles pay up to: $400

- Casting locations: New York City, NY

- Learn more about the vertical series here

'Christmas Retreat'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ava (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Clay (lead, male, 28-40)

- Roles pay up to: $7,000

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Mad King'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eileen (lead, female, 18-25)

- Roles pay up to: $22,500

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

