Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Olympia.

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Movies and TV shows casting in Orlando

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Orlando, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

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'A Land Remembered'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Enslaved Youth Male (background / extra, male, 6-14)

- Roles pay up to: $225

- Casting locations: Orlando

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'You Were Wrong About the Jellyfish'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Siblings (supporting, male, 3-9)

- Roles pay up to: $600

- Casting locations: Orlando

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Truth Be Told'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Nicholas Kemp (lead, male, 40-55)

--- Terri Kemp (lead, female, 36-47)

--- Myron Maxey (lead, male, 32-42)

- Roles pay up to: $750

- Casting locations: Orlando

- Learn more about the short film here

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'The Hedgehog Dilemma'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- James (lead, male, trans male, 20-26)

- Roles pay up to: $320

- Casting locations: Orlando

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Out Freaked'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Dating Show Contestant (real people, all genders, 21-35)

- Roles pay up to: $125

- Casting locations: Orlando

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'The Camel's Back'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Julie (lead, female, 30-50)

--- Richard (lead, male, 30-50)

--- James (lead, 30-50)

- Roles pay up to: $300

- Casting locations: Orlando

- Learn more about the short film here

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Showreel Scenes

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Sienna (lead, female, 40-60)

--- Lucy (lead, female, 40-60)

--- Penny (lead, female, 18-28)

- Roles pay up to: $100

- Casting locations: Orlando

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Cookin' With Cowboys'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Host (supporting, female, 35-55)

- Roles pay up to: $75,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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Couples Competition Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Engaged Couples (real people, 21-35)

- Roles pay up to: $1,750

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'Cookin' With Cowboys'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Host (supporting, female, 35-55)

- Roles pay up to: $75,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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High-Impact Vertical Drama Series

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Lead Female (lead, female, 18-35)

--- Lead Male (lead, male, 18-40)

- Roles pay up to: $6,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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'Cookin' With Cowboys'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Host (supporting, female, 35-55)

- Roles pay up to: $75,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'DemonCode'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Max (supporting, male, 50-60)

--- Saul (supporting, male, 50-60)

--- Victor (lead, male, 30-45)

- Roles pay up to: $2,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Cookin' With Cowboys'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Host (supporting, female, 35-55)

- Roles pay up to: $75,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.