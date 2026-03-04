Movies and TV shows casting across the US

Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting across the US.

KinoMasterskaya // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they're looking to fill.

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Let's Switch Spots!' (WT)

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Family Member (real people, 5+)

- Roles pay up to: $10,000

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

guruXOX // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'The 99ers'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- APRIL HEINRICHS (supporting, female, 18+)

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Wired: The Future of Dating,' Single Women 25-35

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Single Woman 25-35 (real people, female, 25-35)

- Roles pay up to: $250

- Casting locations: Brooklyn, NY; New York, NY; Manhattan, NY; The Bronx, NY; Queens, NY

- Learn more about the documentary series here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'The Cave'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- High School Reunion Attendees (SAG-AFTRA Covered) (background / extra, 24-36)

- Roles pay up to: $224

- Casting locations: New York City, NY; Manhattan, NY; Brooklyn, NY; Queens, NY; Little Falls, NJ

- Learn more about the feature film here

Tikkyshop // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Out The Kitchen'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Criminal Gang Members (SAG-AFTRA Covered) (background / extra, male, 18-75)

--- Criminal Gang Members (Non-SAG Covered) (background / extra, male, 18-75)

--- Dangerous Criminals (SAG-AFTRA Covered) (background / extra, male, 18-75)

- Roles pay up to: $224

- Casting locations: New York City, NY

- Learn more about the scripted show here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Untitled Southern Living Project

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Jax (lead, male, 21-27)

--- Grace (lead, female, 21-27)

--- Madison (lead, female, 25-35)

- Roles pay up to: $500

- Casting locations: Birmingham, AL

- Learn more about the vertical series here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Alone (Venture 5NW)'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Art (lead, male, 18-35)

--- Porno (lead, female, 18-35)

--- Evelyn (lead, female, 40-55)

- Roles pay up to: $300

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Behind Closed Doors'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Roger (lead, male, 27-50)

--- Amy (lead, female, 27-50)

--- Bill (lead, 35-60)

- Roles pay up to: $5,250

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, CA

- Learn more about the feature film here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

NASCAR x Coronado Promo

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Pilot 1 (Rowdy) (supporting, male, 30-45)

--- Pilot 2 (Peaches) (supporting, female, 25-40)

--- Pilot 3 ('Stache) (supporting, male, 21-30)

- Roles pay up to: $6,000

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

Dpongvit // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Tokyo Vagrant'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Angela (lead, female, 18-29)

--- Alex (lead, male, 18-29)

--- Andrew (lead, male, 30+)

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Fated to the Alpha Who Left Me'

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Elena Silver (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Noah Storm (lead, male, 20-28)

--- Ivy (supporting, female, 18-26)

- Roles pay up to: $4,800

- Casting locations: Baldwin Park, CA; Los Angeles, CA

- Learn more about the vertical series here

muratart // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Streaming Series, Parent Roles

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Parents (Of Middle Schoolers and High Schoolers) (background / extra, 35-60)

- Roles pay up to: $187

- Casting locations: New York City, NY; Purchase, NY; Yonkers, NY; Nyack, NY; Nanuet, NY

- Learn more about the scripted show here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Minivan,' Students

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Students (Ages 10-15) (Non SAG Covered) (background / extra, 10-15)

- Roles pay up to: $187

- Casting locations: New York, NY; Dobbs Ferry, NY; Nanuet, NY; Yonkers, NY; Purchase, NY

- Learn more about the scripted show here

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Influencer Web Series

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Benedict (lead, male, 30-49)

--- Mason White (lead, male, 18-40)

--- Princess Perry (lead, female, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $1,400

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, CA

- Learn more about the scripted show here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Confidential Feature, Plus Size Supporting Role

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Rosie (supporting, female, 20-35)

- Roles pay up to: $810

- Casting locations: New York City, NY; Jersey City, NJ

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.