Music notes: Alex Warren, Billie Eilish and more

Fresh off his Grammy performance, Alex Warren is releasing new music. In an Instagram video with the text "Alex Warren will never write something as good as Ordinary," Alex and his wife Kouvr jam out to an upbeat new love song called "Fever Dream," which is "coming soon," according to the video.

During the The MLK, Jr. Beloved Community Awards, you'll see Billie Eilish receive the Environmental Justice Award. The award ceremony was taped in January; at that time, Billie said in her acceptance speech that it was "hard to celebrate" given that environmental justice feels "less achievable than ever given the state of our country and the world right now." The show airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on BET.

"Golden" is going global. Deadline reports that the voices of KPop Demon Hunters' HUNTR/X — EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami — will give their first live performance outside of the U.S. when they perform at the BAFTA Film Awards in London Feb. 22. The movie itself was ruled ineligible for a BAFTA nomination because it didn't screen in U.K. theaters. The movie and the song are both nominated for Oscars, though.

New Grammy winner Lola Young will perform during Rolling Stone's Future of Music showcase at this year's South by Southwest® festival. The three-night concert series is set to run from March 12 through March 14, with Lola headlining on March 12. The other big name on the lineup is BigXthaPlug, who'll headline March 14.

Addison Rae has a cameo in an Uber Eats Super Bowl commercial: She's shown sipping a Diet Pepsi — of course — while Matthew McConaughey tries to convince Bradley Cooper that football is actually a clever marketing scheme to sell food and beverages.

