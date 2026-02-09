Music notes: Alex Warren, Justin Bieber and more

Alex Warren celebrated the one-year anniversary of the release of "Ordinary" Saturday in a unique way: He ate Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles out of his bowl-shaped Spotify award for 1 billion streams of the song. The Pebbles Cereal account commented, "we can't tell what is more iconic, you or you eating our cereal."

It seems as though Justin Bieber has tapped his wife, Hailey Bieber, to star in a new campaign for his Skylrk brand. He posted a video on Instagram showing Hailey posing in a Skylrk jacket, along with the news that the full campaign will arrive on Friday.

A Levi's ad during the Super Bowl featured scenes of famous butts wearing Levi's jeans, including the late George Michael's iconic booty from his "Faith" video. George's official Instagram Story reposted the scene from the ad and wrote, "Thanks @levis for giving George's rear the celebrity it deserves."

While performing "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out" Sunday night in Sydney, Australia, Role Model delighted fans by bringing out three members of The Wiggles to dance along to the song. At the same festival on Saturday night, the crowd yelled for Chappell Roan to take part in the Australian tradition of doing a "shoey" — which means drinking beer out of a shoe. Her reaction? "No, no, no, no. I wanna talk about being gay instead."

Grammy-winning "Don't Know Why" singer Norah Jones is developing a stage musical version of the 1998 Sandra Bullock/Nicole Kidman film Practical Magic. Norah is co-writing the score for the production with noted producer Gregg Wattenberg.

