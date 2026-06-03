Music notes: Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes and more

Ariana Grande is getting fans hyped for her Eternal Sunshine tour kickoff this weekend: She released a "live from rehearsal" version of her single "hate that i made you love me."

Shawn Mendes is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his single "Treat You Better" with the release of a limited-edition 7-inch vinyl. The original recording is on side A, and a previously unreleased live version on side B. Shawn also shared a performance video of the live version on YouTube and made the track available on streaming services.

*NSYNC's Joey Fatone is returning to Broadway musical & Juliet in July. He'll be back in the role of Lance from July 2 through July 12, Aug. 4 through 15 and Sept. 1 through 7. Joey is also one of the producers of the Tony-nominated musical Titanique, as is JC Chasez.

Ellie Goulding will release her new album, I Know Too Much, on Sept. 4. The first single, "Black Prada Dress," will be out on Friday. Ellie's friend Katy Perry is excited about it: She wrote in the comments, "OK im sat."

Speaking of Katy Perry, she posted a video of her "rehearsing" for her upcoming festival dates. In it, she sings a slowed-down, country-tinged version of her hit "Roar" with absolutely no enthusiasm. "rehearsals for the summer festival show are going great thanks for asking," she captioned the video. One fan commented sarcastically, "New roar arrangement is lit wow."

Sienna Spiro has released an official video for her album's title track, "The Visitor." "I feel it captures the true essence of what it means to be a visitor, feeling like a spectator in your own life, just passing through someone else's experience," she wrote on Instagram.

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