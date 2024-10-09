Music notes: Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez and more

The promo for the upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live hosted by Ariana Grande is here. "Before we start, I just want to say, I would really prefer not to do anything Wicked or Wizard of Oz related," Ariana says in the promo, speaking directly to a couch filled of SNL cast members dressed like Dorothy, the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion and Scarecrow. "May we come back in one hour?" Andrew Dismukes responds. Stevie Nicks will be the musical guest for the episode, which airs Oct. 12 on NBC.

Jennifer Lopez has opened up about why she canceled her This Is Me... Now tour. "I was so devastated to let anybody down, but I just needed to be with my kids and myself and really dig down deep into things that were happening in my life," Jennifer told Interview magazine. "And I'm glad I did, because it was a really difficult time for me. ... Probably the hardest time of my life, but it was also the best time because I got to do that work on myself."

Demi Lovato is the first brand ambassador for the kitchenware brand bella. The singer referenced her iconic 2015 meme over on bella's Instagram, where she reconfirmed that her favorite dish is a mug.

Shaboozey and Benson Boone will perform at the NBA on TNT American Express Road Show event in Boston on Oct. 22, celebrating the tip-off of the 2024-25 basketball season. Shaboozey will perform before the game at the free, fan-focused event, while Benson will give a post-game performance.

