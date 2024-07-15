Music notes: Ariana Grande, Shakira and more

Ariana Grande has announced that her fragrances Cloud, Cloud Pink, Mod Vanilla and Mod Blush will be available at Sephora starting July 26.

Shakira performed at the final of the Copa América, the world's oldest soccer tournament, Sunday at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium. According to a press release, that made her the first Latin female singer to perform during the finals of the world's biggest "football events": the Copa, the FIFA World Cup and the Super Bowl. Of course, the Super Bowl is American football, while the Copa and the FIFA World Cup are both soccer tournaments, but still.

"Feeling Lucky," the duet featuring BIBI and Jackson Wang, has reached the top 30 on the U.S. pop radio chart, marking the first time a collaboration between a Korean artist and a Chinese artist has climbed that high.

Sabrina Carpenter stars in a brand-new promo for the upcoming Summer Olympics. In the video, Sabrina sits in a Parisian cafe as she sips a shot of, you guessed it, espresso. She then begins chatting with a digital bird, who responds to Sabrina with unintelligible chirping noises. As she continues to converse with the bird about all she is looking forward to watching at this year's Olympic Games, waiters at the cafe give her strange looks. "I think she's had enough espresso," one server tells another in French as the promo ends.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.