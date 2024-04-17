Music notes: Avicii, Sabrina Carpenter and more

The 2024 Tribeca Festival just announced its lineup, which will include a documentary about the late DJ/producer Avicii. Avicii - I'm Tim will feature appearances from Coldplay's Chris Martin and David Guetta. ​​The 2024 Tribeca Festival will take place June 5-16 in New York City. Festival passes are currently on sale, with single tickets available starting April 30. More information can be found at TribecaFilm.com.

Kate Hudson is fully embracing her music career. The actress announced her debut album, Glorious, will arrive on May 17. "I'd say it doesn't seem real," she says in a statement. "But the truth is: this is realer to me than anything I've done in my entire life. It was always this, I just needed to get to a place where I was ready ... and the songs got to the core of who I am."

Sabrina Carpenter got a nice streaming bump following her performance at Coachella on Friday, April 12. According to Billboard, Carpenter's recently released single, "Espresso," earned 9.9 million streams following her performance, which the mag says are best streaming numbers for a new song so far. Plus, the rest of her catalog earned 10.4 million streams, an increase of 41% from the previous week.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.