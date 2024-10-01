Music Notes: Baby Bieber, Ariana Grande and more

Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey, is saluting their new baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber. She posted on Instagram Tuesday, "It's October and I'm someone's Mom," along with a carousel of photos. One of them shows she's gotten a necklace to match the bubble "B" one she wears all the time, featuring the initials "jbb" in diamond-encrusted bubble letters. Another photo shows what looks like the back of Justin's head, wearing a baseball cap embroidered with the word "Blues." Oh, and she's also wearing blue nail polish.

Ariana Grande's new collection of Wicked-themed r.e.m. beauty products has arrived. Ari writes on Instagram, "this is the most exciting drop of the year for us. it holds such a special place in my heart. wicked has always been my favorite thing in the whole entire world, and more than ever after living it. this collection is so beautiful and thoughtful, i cannot wait for you to see not only these products and how magical they are, but also this packaging is some of my favorite we've ever had."

GAYLE, Daya, "Dance Monkey" artist Tones and I, Elle King, Aly & AJ and Gloria Estefan's daughter Emily Estefan are among the female artists who pop legend Cyndi Lauper has tapped to open her upcoming Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour.

"Individual members of K-pop superstar groups" update: A new version of the documentary JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL, called THEPARTYEDITION, will arrive in theaters Oct. 11. It features sing-alongs to the BTS member's hits, including "Seven," "3D" and "Standing Next to You." Meanwhile, BLACKPINK member ROSÉ has announced her first studio album, rosie, is coming Dec. 6, and her bandmate JENNIE will release a new single, "Mantra," on Oct. 11.

