Music notes: Bruno Mars, Charli XCX and more

Now that Bruno Mars' new album is done, what can we expect from the singer, who hasn't put out a solo project in nearly 10 years? Music biz publication Hits Daily Double is reporting that a new single will arrive on Friday. The album itself, produced by Bruno's longtime collaborator Philip Lawrence, will reportedly follow in March.

Charli XCX is starring in Yves Saint Laurent's new Spring 2026 campaign, along with Bella Hadid, Anora star Mark Eydelshteyn and Korean actress Song Jia. You can watch a film with all of them on YSL's Instagram feed. It's a big month for Charli: Her movie The Moment arrives in theaters Jan. 30.

The Kid LAROI is promoting his new album, Before I Forget, with pop-ups in New York and LA. The album's out on Friday, with the LA pop-up taking place that same day on 433 N. Fairfax Ave. The New York pop-up is set for Jan. 15 at 620 Broadway. Unlike most pop-ups, an email to fans notes the Australian star will actually be there, signing copies of the new album.

