Music notes: Bruno Mars, Selena Gomez and more

Many fans would freak out over meeting Bruno Mars, but the singer turned into a fanboy himself when he hosted a special celebrity guest at his recent concert in Italy. On Thursday he posted a photo of himself posing with basketball legend Michael Jordan and captioned it, "Backstage In Milan with THE GOAT."

Knowing the spotlight they'd be under once they took their relationship public, Selena Gomez offered her future husband, Benny Blanco, an out. In a new interview with the Spanish paper El País, Benny says, "We kept our relationship private for a long time, about eight or nine months. And she asked me, 'Are you sure you want to do this? I understand if you want us to just be friends.' And then I said, 'You know what? Screw it.'" He adds, "We're lucky because we both have friends and family we've known since before all this, and we're surrounded by a good group of people we love."

If you couldn't get tickets to Olivia Dean's headlining tour, maybe you can check her out at a newly announced festival. The Ocean Way Festival will take place Sept. 26-27 in Santa Monica, California. Olivia headlines Sept. 27; others on the bill include The Killers, Jack White and Sublime.

Carly Rae Jepsen has released "After All," a song and video from her upcoming album, Day and Night, due out Sept. 18. According to a press release, the song was written as Carly Rae "contemplated how motherhood impacts one's identity, choices and perceptions." Carly Rae, who welcomed her first child in March, filmed the video while she was pregnant and shows off her baby bump throughout.

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