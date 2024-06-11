Music notes: Chappell Roan, Jonas Brothers and more

Chappell Roan will return to New York in September for the inaugural edition of the All Things Go festival in that city. It'll take place at Forest Hills Stadium and feature fellow headliners Reneé Rapp, Janelle Monáe, Muna, Ethel Cain and Julien Baker. The festival takes place the same weekend as its Washington, D.C., counterpart on Sep. 28 and 29.

Jonas Brothers have added a special guest to The Tour. English singer-songwriter Mimi Webb will accompany the boy band during their run of shows across the pond. "Welcome to the family, @mimiwebb! Cannot wait to have you join us on the European leg of #THETOUR this Fall," Jonas Brothers wrote on the social platform X.

Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso" is now available to purchase on iTunes for 69 cents. Sabrina posted about the price drop on her Instagram Story. "my favorite temperature <3," she wrote. Her team's official account also made a post about the discounted price. "carpenters we got the inside scoop. #espresso is close to #1! U.S. fans, when's the next time you'll get a 69 cent espresso? take ur shot while u can," Team Sabrina wrote.

