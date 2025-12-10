Music notes: Charli XCX, Taylor Swift & more

Charli XCX's film The Moment, loosely based on her experience launching her album Brat, will have its world premiere at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, held Jan. 22 through Feb. 1 in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah. Another one of the films Charli appears in, I Want Your Sex, will also have its world premiere during the festival.

What album was #1 on Travis Kelce's Spotify Wrapped this year? No bonus points for guessing it was Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl. Travis revealed that tidbit on the Wednesday episode of his New Heights podcast. His brother, Jason Kelce, said the album was #2 for him, after a doo-wop album he sings along to when he puts his daughter to bed. "I can't sing Tay songs," said Jason, admitting that he can't stay on pitch. "You can sing along, they're catchy," argued Travis.

Demi Lovato will be the first guest on TikTok In the Mix, a live four-episode podcast series featuring artists chatting with Jack Coyne of Track Star. She'll talk about her new album, It's Not That Deep, the meaning behind some of her lyrics and whether or not she's collaborating with Zara Larsson. You can watch it live on TikTok Thursday at 6 p.m. PT.

