Music notes: Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo and more

Dua Lipa has shared even more photos from her honeymoon with Callum Turner, which she's captioned "heaven on earth." We see the happy couple posing in front of the Pantheon in Rome, Dua lounging on the beach, Callum showing off his wedding ring and a shot of Dua in a bathtub that just misses being NSFW. The two got married at a London town hall on May 31 and then threw a multiday celebration in Sicily.

Olivia Rodrigo's new Lego sets are now available to preorder, ranging in price from $35 to $120. She's the first music artist to inspire multiple dedicated Lego sets, along with five different Minifigures. Each set includes many Easter eggs inspired by Olivia's albums and music. She says in a statement, "I've always loved hiding little details and meanings in my music and videos, so working with the LEGO team to bring something that fans can actually build and explore together has been so exciting. There are so many pieces of my world inside these sets – little nods to songs, memories, outfits and moments that mean a lot to me."

Alex Warren has released the track list for his new album, Wildchild. It includes his most recent singles, "Fever Dream" and "Passenger," along with a track called "Are You Having Fun, Alex?" He captioned the track list, "WILDCHILD is two months away and I'm not ready for the emotional whiplash this album makes me feel HAHAHA."

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