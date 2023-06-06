Music notes: Hayley Williams, Carly Rae Jepsen and more

Earlier this week, Taylor Swift announced that Paramore's Hayley Williams will guest on the upcoming Taylor's Version of her 2010 album, Speak Now. In an Instagram post Tuesday, Hayley shared her personal connection to the album and posted a photo of Taylor taken during Hayley's 21st birthday party at a roller rink.

Carly Rae Jepsen is hitting the stage this summer. The "Call Me Maybe" singer announced New York City and Los Angeles concert dates for August. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m. local time.



Coi Leray has dropped the music video for "Bops." In the clip, Coi celebrates her success with a cake and a dance party in front of her framed records.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.