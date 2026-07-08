Music notes: Jonas Brothers, Charli XCX and more

Jonas Brothers have added a third Madison Square Garden show to their The Burning Up Tour All Over Again concerts. They’ll play Saturday, Aug. 22, in addition to the previously announced Aug. 20 and 21 shows. "The response from our fans this week has been unreal, and we didn't want anyone to miss out," the trio says in a statement. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Charli XCX has revealed an alternate cover to her Music, Fashion, Film album. The new version of the cover features Charli posing with Martin Scorsese, Marc Jacobs and John Cale. The original cover features the three men without Charli. "the special edition cover of Music, Fashion, Film is available now," Charli writes on social media. "i can't believe this image existssss xx."

Niall Horan made his Grand Ole Opry debut in Nashville Tuesday night. He posted photos from the night on social media Wednesday, writing, "such an honour to make my debut at the grand ole opry last night ! i never could've imagined i'd ever get the call to do this, what a dream come true." Country star Thomas Rhett joined him onstage for the performance.

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