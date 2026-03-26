Music notes: Jonas Brothers, *NSYNC and more

What do Jonas Brothers have in common with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Anne Hathaway and Lin-Manuel Miranda? They've all worked with Disney in some capacity over the years. That's why JoBros and those other stars are being named Disney Legends at the company's annual D23 fan event, set for Aug. 14-16 in Anaheim, California. Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Just call *NSYNC's Joey Fatone and JC Chasez "The Producers." They've joined the producing team for the musical comedy Titanique, a sendup of the 1993 movie Titanic, featuring the songs of Céline Dion. It starts previews in New York City Thursday night on Broadway. Joey actually appeared in a 2010 production of The Producers, and he's also appeared in Broadway shows like Rent, Little Shop of Horrors and, most recently, & Juliet.

If you missed BTS' performance of their new single "SWIM" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night, you can watch it now on YouTube. Or, you could just wait until Thursday night, when the group will perform a second song on the talk show. During their Wednesday appearance, the group discussed their reunion, answered questions from fans and revealed the meaning behind some of the songs on their new album, ARIRANG.

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