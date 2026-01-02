Music notes: KATSEYE, The Kid LAROI and more

After previewing it on their recently concluded North American tour, KATSEYE has officially released the fan-favorite track "Internet Girl," along with a visualizer. The song, a satire of online fame, features the repeated phrase "Eat zucchini," but the song's co-writer Justin Tranter won't reveal its meaning. Justin explained on TikTok, "It's campy, it's fierce, it's c****, it can mean whatever you want."

The Kid LAROI has released a new single called "Back When You Were Mine," from his new album, Before I Forget, due on Jan. 9. The single is a breakup song that is seemingly about LAROI's ex Tate McRae. He sings, "Did everything I was supposed to do/ I defended every lie about you/ I probably would've taken lives for you/ Better yet, girl, I probably would've died for you/ Back when you were mine."

BTS' long-awaited comeback is getting closer. Big Hit Music, the K-pop superstars' label, announced "March 20 comeback confirmed" and linked to an article that reported the group revealed that date in a handwritten letter to longtime fans. If March 20 is actually the release date of a new BTS album, it'll be their first collection of original material since 2020.

Hey, Carly Rae Jepsen, Heated Rivalry wants you. While appearing on the What Chaos! podcast, Jacob Tierney, creator of the steamy Canadian hockey romance based on the book of the same name, was asked if he's interested in having a song by fellow Canadian Carly featured in the show. Jacob said the show's budget didn't allow for it at first, but now that it's the hottest thing on streaming, "I will next time. ... I was even gonna ask her to write a new song."

