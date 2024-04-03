Music Notes: Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa and more

We've had our first look and now we have our first listen to Lady Gaga in the upcoming movie Joker: Folie á Deux. The movie's TikTok page posted a slideshow of stills from the film featuring Gaga as Harleen Quinzel aka Harley Quinn and Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck aka Joker. Over the slideshow, you hear Gaga as Harley say, "You can do anything you want. You're Joker." The movie, rated R, is out October 4.

Dua Lipa has posted what she's titled "Chapter One" of a "deep dive" into the making of her new album, Radical Optimism. Explaining why she released "Houdini" and "Training Season" as her first two singles, Dua says, "I always go for the most upbeat ones to introduce people to the record. I can just keep on dancing and keep people dancing." The record is out May 3.

Jennifer Lopez has apparently "rebranded" her upcoming tour after canceling several shows, reportedly due to poor ticket sales. Variety reports that the tour, which was once called This Is Me… Now, is now called This Is Me… Live | The Greatest Hits. Variety speculates that changing the name is a way to signal to fans that J-Lo plans to play her biggest songs and not just songs from her new album, This Is Me ... Now.

Charli XCX has released two new songs from her upcoming album, Brat, due out June 7. One is called "Club Classics" and the other is called "B2b." Those two tracks join the previously released single and video "Von dutch." You can preorder Brat now.

