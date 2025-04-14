Music notes: Lady Gaga, BLACKPINK and more

After Lady Gaga wowed the crowd with her set at Coachella on April 11, she hit up In-N-Out for a treat. A customer captured video of Gaga, dressed all in black, waiting for her order at an outpost of the fast-food restaurant. She also posed for a Boomerang with a fan while she was there.

And speaking of Coachella, after BLACKPINK's LISA made her solo debut at the California festival on April 11, MTV UK posted a video of her bandmate ROSÉ sitting in her lap and pretending to interview her about her set. Their bandmate JENNIE made her solo Coachella debut on April 13, and both LISA and ROSÉ cheered her on from the crowd. You can see footage of it on ROSÉ's Instagram Story.

Selena Gomez is already set to play Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Linda Ronstadt in a biopic, but now she's been suggested for a role in another music biopic. While appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show, Valerie Bertinelli, who was married to the late Van Halen guitarist Eddie Van Halen, said that if they ever make a movie about the group, she'd want Selena to play her. However, she noted that she hopes such a movie is never made, adding, "She would be amazing. But Selena, don't do it. Please don't do it."

Demi Lovato will perform at the annual fundraising gala for Caron Treatment Centers, set for April 21 in New York City. The money will go to Caron's Recovery for Life mission. Caron specializes in treating people with behavioral health issues, including substance use disorder, which is something Demi has dealt with.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.