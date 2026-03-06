Music notes: Lola Young, Selena Gomez and more

Lola Young is ready to get back onstage, but she's taking things slow. She announced on Instagram that instead of jumping back into a big tour, she's doing "a small run of shows" in the U.K. in June. She'll play London, Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow, and tells fans, "I'd love you to come."

Winners for the GLAAD Media Awards, which honor LGBTQ+ representation in media, were revealed on Thursday night. KATSEYE won outstanding breakthrough music artist, while Chappell Roan's episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast tied with an episode of the I've Had It podcast for outstanding podcast episode.

Selena Gomez shouted out her bestie Taylor Swift with an Instagram Story visible to her "secret friends" list. In the clip, she sings along to Taylor's "Father Figure" and captions it, "Does anyone else love a profoundly clever and smart lyricist or is it just me???"

