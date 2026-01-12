Music notes: Nick Jonas, Camila Cabello and more

Despite what some people may think, Nick Jonas' guitar is plugged in when he's onstage. After an Instagram user shared a video of Nick playing guitar during DNCE's "Cake by the Ocean" at a Jonas Brothers tour stop — implying he wasn't actually playing — his guitar tech stepped in to defend his boss. Michael Moschella wrote, "I can assure you at all times his guitar is connected, he is playing the song, and he is in the [front of house] mix coming out of the PA for the audience to hear."

Camila Cabello was honored with the key to the City of Miami on Sunday during the annual Three Kings Parade, which took place in Little Havana during the Feast of the Epiphany celebration. In video posted on Dade County's website, Camila called the moment full circle, noting that her latest album, C,XOXO, is a love letter to the city. "Given the option to be anywhere, I will always pick Miami," she told the crowd.

Gracie Abrams wasn't at the Golden Globes supporting her boyfriend Paul Mescal, but the couple did get together after the show. People has photos of the two holding hands as they arrived at the afterparty at the Chateau Marmont in L.A. They had a lot to celebrate, as Mescal's film Hamnet won best motion picture (drama).

Speaking of what pop stars did after the Golden Globes, Selena Gomez posted a photo on her Instagram Story of herself, husband Benny Blanco and her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short enjoying "breakfast for dinner" at a low-key diner.

