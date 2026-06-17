Music notes: Nick Jonas, Gracie Abrams and more

Nick Jonas is booked for a July Fourth gig performing during the ABC special Disney Celebrates America: Nashville's Star-Spangled Bash. But he's also booked a similarly patriotic gig in his home state of New Jersey for July 2. He'll be performing at Rev, White & Blue at Rutgers University, a concert celebrating the 250th anniversary of New Jersey's adoption of its first constitution. Tickets are free and available on a limited basis on the Scarlet Knights' website.

Gracie Abrams has released the track list for her upcoming album, Daughter from Hell.

Spotify has released its list of the songs that hit 1 billion streams in May. Among them: Justin Bieber's "Lonely"; Corinne Bailey Rae's "Put Your Records On"; Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull's "On the Floor"; Sia's "Cheap Thrills"; Lady Gaga's "Million Reasons"; Darius Rucker's "Wagon Wheel"; and even "Baby Shark."

After welcoming the legendary Sir Paul McCartney as a guest, Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg will pivot to one of today's hottest pop stars. Zara Larsson visits the show Friday.

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